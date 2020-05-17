Rainier Memorial Center
Donald Edward BeLieu passed away on May 6th, 2020 at home at the age of 58. Don was born to Harry and Lillian BeLieu on November 3, 1961 in Yakima.
Don graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1980. His favorite subject was Mechanics. He received several awards while a part of National Vocational Industrial Club of America. Later he attended Perry Tech where he graduated with a degree in Mechanics in 1982.
Don worked at Hahn Motor Co. for several years and received awards for being one of the top 5 Chrysler mechanics in the NW.
Don was a Boy Scout when he was younger and later enjoyed serving as a Boy Scout Leader. He was a t-ball coach along with his wife Melinda. He enjoyed RC cars, playing darts, and enjoyed weekends at the Yakima Speedway where he was a Mechanic Official.
Don was previously married to Edie and together they had 3 children, Jessica, Jennifer and Don Jr. On June 5, 1999 Don married Melinda Mansfield and he joined his family together with her children Tyler and Jodee. Together they had one child, Aubrey.
Don attended Bethel Nazarene Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and served on the church board. He was a faithful member who loved his church family.
Don loved going to the beach and visiting with family and his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father Harry BeLieu, father in law Robert Mansfield Jr., brother Glen BeLieu and brother in law Tom Mansfield.
Don is survived by his loving wife Melinda, mother Lillian, mother in law Pat Burns, step mother in law Clare Mansfield, sister Velma Amundson (Ernie), sister in law Rhonda Patrick, daughter Jessica Custer (Bill), daughter Jennifer BeLieu (Steve), son Don BeLieu Jr., son Tyler McIntosh (Victoria), daughter Jodee McIntosh (Cody) and daughter Aubrey BeLieu, grandkids Henry, Lexi, Eli, and Simon, nephews and nieces, Stephanie (Tyler), Ele, Dominic, Brittany, Seaerra, Skye and great nephews and nieces Lilly, Paiten, Ethan and Nico.
There will be a Memorial Service planned for a later date.
