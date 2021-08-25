September 2, 1934 - July 7, 2021
Donald Earl “Don” Trammel, age 86, of Yakima, WA died peacefully in his sleep the morning of July 7, 2021 at Harborview Hospital in Seattle, WA. Don is survived by his sister Marie Tillemans, sons Jim, Jeff, and Tim, his stepdaughters Wendi, Leasa, and Cindy, by his grandchildren Christopher, Joseph, Michelle, Olivia, Phoebe, and Braeden and by his great-grandchildren Selena, Dante, Wren and Boone. Don is preceded in death by his parents, James and Helen, his brothers, Jim and Dale, and by wives Lou, Sharon and Carol, and stepdaughter Teri. Don touched the lives of many with his humor and love of life and will be missed by all.
All family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on August 28, 2021 at 405 Dluhosh Rd., Onalaska, WA.
