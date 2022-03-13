Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Donald E. Tillett, 96 of Yakima, Washington, died with his family at his bedside at Yakima Memorial Hospital on February 7, 2022. Donald was born to Vurance Tillett and Eva Woolsey (Tillett) in Dow City, Iowa on December 9, 1925. Donald married Gladys Sedge Anderson (Tillett) March of 1944 where they live Tieton, WA.
He worked in the wheat fields at the Snake River, while running an Apple Ranch and working in the wheat fields. Also worked at Layman Lumber in Naches, WA. Worked swing shift at Libby’s Canning in Yakima, WA. And Tieton Irrigation. He loves to tell jokes and make everyone laugh.
Donald moved in 1993, to Linton, ND where he married Kathernia Gross in December 1993. Moved back to Yakima in the Fall of 2004.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, mother Eve Woosley, father Vurance Tillett, and Gladys Sedge Anderson (Tillett), siblings Theodore Lund, Foster Tillett, Doris Tillett, Shirley Tillett, Robert Tillett, James Tillett, Ronald Tillett. Daughter Aleene Anderson Brown, and granddaughter Gerri Cashion.
He survived by his brother Bruce Tillett. Sons Russell Tillett, wife Ava, Rodney Tillett, wife Cindy, daughter Nancy Anderson Lester, Olan Laughery, wife Joan, grandchildren Jennifer Tillett, Jason Tillett, Heather Tillett, Tony Tillett, Timothy Hobbs, Dawn Hobbs, Kathy Hobbs, Cindy Galloway, Shari Galloway, Todd Lester, Barbara Laughery, Janet Laughery, Stevie Laughery, son in Law Clinton Galloway, and numerous great grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the Naches Community Center, 5000 Naches Heights Rd from 1:00-4:00pm. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolence can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
