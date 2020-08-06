Donald E. Lewis

October 19, 1923 - July 17, 2020
Donald Lewis departed this earthly life at Homewood Heights Assisted Living Community in Milwaukie, Oregon on July 17, 2020 at the age of 96, following complications from a fall that left him with five broken ribs.
Don was born October 19, 1923 in Olympia, Washington to Charley E. Lewis and Mildred B. Lewis. He was a self-taught carpenter, plumber, electrician, and all-around handyman who had the ability to take a project from the foundation to the roof. If you could dream it, he could build it. He resided in Winthrop, WA, Cle Elum, WA, Yakima, WA, Oregon City, Or, West Linn, OR, and Milwaukie, OR.
Survivors include his wife, Marion Lewis, brother Ken Lewis, sister Dorothy Cranston, children: Larry Lewis and spouse Cathy, Letha Henderson and spouse Paul, Mark Lewis and spouse Sharon, Marita Hickman and spouse Gary, Janiece Brown, and Jerry Lewis and spouse Ethel, eleven grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by wife LaRhee Lewis who died in November 2015, and his parents, Charley E. Lewis and Mildred B. Lewis.
