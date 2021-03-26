Donald “Don” Bruce Speer passed away unexpectedly on March 10, 2021 at the age of 80.
Born to Donald and Alta Mae Speer in Ovid, CO on November 12, 1940.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Patricia, three children: Steven Speer (Judy), Eric Speer (Darla) and Noelle Cook (Paul); 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Don loved and adored his wife and family. He cherished every moment that he was able to spend with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and furry critters.
