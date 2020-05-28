Donald “Don” Alven Dyck passed away on May 20, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow, after a brief battle with cancer. Don was born November 23, 1950 in Ritzville, Washington to Leo and Luella (Judson) Dyck. Don grew up in Ritzville, WA and graduated from Ritzville High School in 1969. After high school, he attended Big Ben Community College in Moses Lake, WA, where he got his private pilots license. After college, Don began work for Smith Phillips DiPietro Advertising as a graphic designer. Don married Vicki Dunbar in 1970 and they had 2 children. Don and Vicki divorced in 1993.
Don enjoyed reading, and was working on writing a novel. He was very creative in everything he did. Don was preceded in death by his parents (Leo and Luella Dyck). Don is survived by his daughter Angela (Chad) Lakey of Selah, WA; his son Michael (Andrea) Dyck of Yakima, WA; his brother Jerry (Julie) Dyck of Ritzville, WA; his brother James Dyck of Richland, WA; his sister Patti Cousins of Ritzville, WA; his grandchildren Ethan Lakey, Avery Lakey, Maris Dyck, and Lorelai Dyck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial for Don will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
