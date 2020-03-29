Donald Davis

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Donald Eugene Davis, 86, passed away peacefully March 20th, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow surrounded by his family. Don was born on August 5th, 1933 in Mount Holly, NC to Edward & Anella Davis. Don served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. After serving in the military he became a brick mason by trade. He owned his own business and retired in the late ‘80’s. He then worked for Pepsi and eventually retired in the late ‘90’s. Don was a very selfless person. He always put his family first. His greatest joy was spending time with family. He loved watching his grandkids at their sporting events. Don is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Pauline, children Pam (Dean) Way, Penni (Larry) Beggs, Kellie (Will) Pascua, Shawn (Tawnia) Herbst, Stephanie Foster, and Troy (Christie) Herbst. He has 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Shaw and Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
