Donald “Buz” Edward Gosnell, Jr. passed away on June 26th, 2021, at his home. He was an amazing son, husband, father and friend. He will be missed by many but mostly by his wife Katherine, his children and grandchildren. He was proud and loved all of his kids near and far: Josh, Randy, Alicia, Shannon and Jayson and his grandchildren Troy and Owen. He is also survived by his Pa Donald Gosnell, brother Dan and sisters Kathy and Deb. Buz is now at rest with his Ma Dolly.
Service will be announced at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
