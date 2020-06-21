Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Donald Blair Baun, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima, WA. He was born in Seattle, WA on March 2, 1931 and moved to Nile, WA as a young child where he grew up and made many friends. He graduated from Naches High School where he was a track star.
After graduation, Donald went and served in the Navy. Later in life, he and his father built a warehouse and worked together at the box factory in the Nile. He also worked for Del Monte for years. Donald was almost chosen to record music in Nashville as he was a very good singer. Among other hobbies, he loved helping the elderly here in Yakima for many years.
Donald is survived by two daughters, Vicki Woodcock and Cathy Huwe, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Blair Baun and mother, Lucille Baun. He was very loved and will be missed so much.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
