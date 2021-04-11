Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Donald A. Shaddox of Union Gap, Washington passed away on April 5, 2021 at Parkside Care & Rehabilitation Center. He was born September 6, 1931 in Great Bend, Kansas to Arthur and Pearl Shaddox.
The oldest of four siblings, he attended high school at Ellinwood, Kansas and joined the US Army when he was 17 where he served over 21 years. Tours in the Army fueled Don’s love of travel and adventure. He served in Germany, Italy, Hawaii, Japan, Vietnam, and several Army Forts in the US. His military specialty was artillery, transportation, and signal corps. Don enjoyed his adventures in Bangkok, Tokyo, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Monte Carlo, Honolulu, and numerous cities in Italy, Japan, France, and Germany. During his army career Don was awarded six medals, including a bronze star and a silver star for valor in Vietnam.
After the army, Don lived and worked in Lenexa, Kansas, Las Vegas, NV, and retired to Pahrump, NV, Goldendale, WA, and finally Union Gap, WA in July 1994. Don was an avid reader, often reading several books each week. He enjoyed his family, reading, and good friends.
Don leaves a daughter, Betty Hamel (San Bernardino, CA), two grandchildren, Bryan Hamel (San Bernardino, CA), and Tamara Litjen (ne Brent Litjen, Yorba Linda, CA), three great-grandchildren: Mahlon Hamel (San Bernardino, CA), Amber Litjen, and Aubree Litjen (both of Yorba Linda, CA). He also leaves a sister, Betty Stewart (Boonville, MO), and brother Ted Langrehr (Mt. Vernon, WA). He was preceded in death by both parents, and a brother, Gerald Shaddox (Kingman, KS).
Burial is planned for Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In