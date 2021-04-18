Dona Lorraine Boles (Terrien), a loving mother, family member, and friend went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2021. Dona was loved by all and made friends wherever she went. Dona lit up a room with her upbeat personality. Those that knew her loved her. Dona made everyone’s lives better and she made sure you knew how much you were loved. She was born in Yakima, Washington May 14, 1949. The family moved later to Grayland, WA, where Dona attended Ocasta School in Westport, WA. Dona would spend her summers with her aunt and uncle in Yakima. The love of spending summers with her cousins and family inspired her to move back to Yakima in the ‘80s to be with family. She worked at Buttreys Market where she was a proud member of the Retail Clerks Union. Dona was also a barista in various Yakima coffee bars as well as doing demo at Costco. Dona is preceded in death by her mother Fern Terrien, father Pat Terrien, brother Joseph Terrien, her uncle Don Ream and aunt Lorraine Ream. Dona is survived by her husband of thirty-two years Jeff Boles, her son Patrick Wayne Slawson, daughter-in-law Darsie Slawson, sister Patricia Balogh, brother-in-law Steve Balogh, grandson Jake Slawson, nephew Cody Balogh, niece Randi Balogh, step-daughters Lori Stewart and Katie Millard, granddaughter Nora Millard, grandson Nathan Daily and several great-nieces and nephews and numerous cousins. Dona will be forever loved and missed.
