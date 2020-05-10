Dona Butryn

Dona Gay Butryn, 89 of Yakima, Washington, passed on May 1, 2020. Dona was born to George Klaus and Meda Bishop Klaus on September 10, 1930 in Tacoma, Washington. She was raised Methodist in western Washington and after graduating high school she attended Washington State University through her junior year with her lifelong friend and sister Beverly. Dona would transfer to University of Washington for her senior year so she could take care of her ill mother. Dona graduated from UW and became the first in the family to attend college and earn their degree; she would go on to work in design for many years. Needless to say the rivalry between Dona and Beverly was grand over the years with Cougar Cheese arriving every year to Dona’s doorstep while Husky M&M’s were sent the other way to Beverly. While living and working in Alaska Dona met and married William George who was employed with the Delong Corp. On a trip through Washington, Idaho and Montana, he came through the Yakima Valley in 1959, they would soon move to Yakima and call the valley home for many years. They raised their two sons in the valley as well as overseas in Kuwait and Bahrain during the 1960’s and early 70’s with trips through Europe during those times, finally settling permanently in Selah, Washington in 1973. Her husband William would pass in 1982. Throughout her life Dona had a love of her faith, history and art, she would take every opportunity to introduce her sons to the many historical sites and museums around the world. While raising her sons she would always find time to take the boys camping, fishing and boating on the weekends, taking trips to the Oregon and Washington beaches, Yellowstone national park, as well as Canada for the Abbotsford air show. She was truly a wonderful person who made the most for her family. During her time in the valley Dona would start a new carrier as medical records manager and retire as administrator for Crescent Health Care in Yakima. Dona would marry Henry Butryn in 1992 and soon after they would retire and live between their homes in Phoenix, Arizona and Selah, Washington. They would spend the summers at their trailer at Perch Point on the Potholes Reservoir. Both Dona and Hank loved to fish and you could find them on the lake most every week. Dona would have beautiful gardens full of colorful flowers and different types of plants. She would always have plenty of vegetables to send back with her kids when they visited. She loved spending time with her family and enjoyed cooking and sharing meals with them, it was her great joy. She was an avid sports fan; she would attend Mariners spring training as well as Diamondbacks games when in Phoenix and you could always find a Seahawk and Husky blanket in her home. Dona’s sons David George (Lori) and Douglas George (Debra) remember her as a kind and gentle soul who was resilient under adversity. She was a remarkable woman with a wonderful since of humor who has left a lasting impression on our family. She also leaves to cherish her memory six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and sister Beverly Holmes and her family; and Henry’s daughters, Gail Butryn and Barby Pell and their families.
She is preceded in death by her father George Klaus, mother Meda Bishop Klaus, brother George Klaus, husband William George, and husband Henry Butryn. There will be a private memorial service and her family shall enjoy a meal together in her honor at her request. She will be interred in the Klaus family plot at the Tacoma Cemetery in Tacoma, Washington. The grace of the Lord Jesus Christ be with your spirit. Philemon 1:25
A special thank you to Summitview Healthcare Center, you provided our mother with loving kindness during her time with you. We are thankful to each and every one of you for your service in her care.
