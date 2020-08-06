Valley Hills Funeral Home
Don Williams was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on December 26, 1930. He grew up on a farm in northern Saskatchewan with his older brother Vic Williams. When he was old enough he moved to Ottawa, Ontario and opened up a barber shop. While barbering he picked up the game of golf and loved it so much that he shifted his vocation to the golf profession. This led him to the United States where he worked in such places as Palm Springs, Paso Robles, California and Lamar, Colorado. In Lamar he met Linda Heath who he fell in love with and married. They eventually had a son, Chris, and settled down in Yakima, Washington where dad worked as a head professional first at the Elks for several years and then Suntides. Don passed away on August 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife Linda and brother Vic. He is survived by his son Chris, daughter-in-law Rachel, grandsons Evan and Zane, and his beloved “adopted” daughter Kat Floyd.
A Celebration of Life has been scheduled for this Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel (2600 Business Ln., Yakima, WA 98901).
Both Don and Linda Williams will be commemorated and celebrated. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In