Rainier Memorial Center
Don Lewis passed away on February 20th, 2020 at Apple Creek Memory Care at the age of 86. Don was born to Cora Ann Greeney and DeWitt Lewis on December 10th, 1933 in Raymond, Washington. He was the second oldest in a family of five. Don’s family moved to Yakima in 1948. He grew up at the family home on Rudkin Road where his dad bought and sold cattle in Yakima for 30-plus years.
Don married Rosanne Freeman and their daughter Katherine Marie was born on April 2nd, 1956. Don later married Linda Ashley on December 28th, 1965. They had no children of their own but became aunt and uncle to many nieces and nephews and were married 54 years.
Don worked for 30 years as a trucker and plant worker at Crystal Creamery in Sacramento California. He retired in 1990 and Don and Linda moved back to Yakima for his retirement years.
Don fondly remembers the Union Gap reunions which he lovingly called “The Gappers Picnic.” They were held annually at George and Wanda Streby’s home.
Don’s family would like you to know that he was a proud blood donor to the American Red Cross. He was honored by both the Red Cross and local TV Channel 13 as the Hero of the Year because he gave over 30 gallons of blood during his donor years.
Don loved animals especially his dogs and donated to the Humane Society. He also enjoyed playing Bingo and going to casinos. One of his most fun winnings was $5000 on the Princess cruise to Alaska.
Don and Linda attended Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene, love their pastors Jim and Sonia Beattie and all their church family especially Earl and Naomi Perry. Thank you all.
The family would also like to thank Don’s many caregivers at Fieldstone Memory Care and Apple Creek Memory Care. They were all so special to Don. Thank you as well to all the family and friends who came by to see Don. May God bless you all.
Don was loved and will be missed. He was preceded in death by his parents DeWitt and Cora Lewis and his brother Clayton.
Don is survived by his loving wife Linda, daughter Kathy Poole and husband Dennis, brothers DeWitt and David (Joe) Lewis, sister Carole Weling and her husband Jim, his dog Roscoe and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on March 4th at 11 am at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive. Instead of flowers the family would love to have remembrances made to the Red Cross, the local animal shelter, Wags to Riches, Yakima Bethel Nazarene or a charity of your choice.
