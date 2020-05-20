Don Dodson passed away peacefully at home in Vancouver, Washington on May 12, 2020 at the age of 84. He was born in San Diego, California to John and Beulah Dodson on September 5, 1935. Don attended schools in California and Washington and graduated from Naches Valley High School in 1954. Following graduation, Don joined the Air Force. Three of his next four years were spent in Munich, Germany where he served in communications.
On April 15, 1961, Don married Sue Scherer, and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage. Don spent most of his career working in the insurance business and retired in 2006. He loved football and baseball and was a devoted Seahawks and Blazers fan. Don enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He also loved riding his bike.
Don is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Diana (Joe), grandchildren Sam and Allison, and older brother Wayne. He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother John.
Honoring Don’s wishes, no service will be held.
