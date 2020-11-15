Don Cawthron

1944-2020
Here’s to a wonderful husband, dad, and friend who passed away Sunday the 8th of Nov., 2020. Don was born in Shenadoah, IA to Everett and Bula Cawthron. He is survived by wife Kristi, daughters Wendy and Debbie (Butch), sons Donny and Greg; brother Bob, sisters Betty, Helen, and Kay; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Don was a volunteer fireman for many years for Broadway fire dept. He was an avid bowler, his highest game being 299, darn rocking 10 pin! He especially looked forward to family and friend get togethers in his backyard, which there were many of. Such a wonderful person, he will be so missed. We want to give a special thanks to Heartlinks.
