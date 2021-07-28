Dominique Selka Ljutic was born at the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, in Yakima, WA on October 10, 1986 to Josef Albert Ljutic and Mary Lou (Jovich) Ljutic.
She was a loving daughter, friend and sister.
She passed away in Alaska, on June 16, 2021 while visiting her Alaska family: step-brother Zach Sullivan, and wife Corinne; nephew, Theron and niece Delilah; step-sister Katelyn Drebert; and nieces Mable and Edith, and nephew Solomon.
Dominique is survived by her mother Mary L. Sullivan; step-father Scott A. Sullivan, and sister Nicole D. Ljutic.
She is also survived by her aunt Loretta (Ljutic) LaFrazia and uncle Bob LaFrazia, her uncle Chris Jovich, and aunt Cathleen Jovich and cousins, Brandon Block, Allysha, Kailey, Nick and Gracie Jovich.
A celebration of life is set for July 31, 2021 at Christ Lutheran Church, 56th & Lincoln Ave., Yakima, WA at 2 p.m. Please bring a food dish.
