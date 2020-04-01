Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Domingo Lugo Martinez, 90, of Yakima, passed away in the early morning hours of March 29, 2020 at Parkside Nursing Care Center.
He was born on July 21, 1929 near Dilley, Texas, but soon left home and spent his teenage years in Chicago, Illinois. He moved around a lot before temporarily settling in the San Joaquin valley where he met and married San Juana Bejarano. After ten years as migrant farm workers the Martinezs and their kids moved to Washington and spent time as restaurant owners before Domingo found his calling as a Pentecostal pastor.
Domingo enjoyed gardening, playing a few musical instruments, but notably the guitar, opening churches for the Assemblies of God, and helping people, especially his family. In his later years he could be found reading his Bible or searching out herbal remedies to help his friends. He enjoyed bringing a smile to people’s faces.
He is survived by his adopted son Daniel Martinez, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife San Juana Bejarano Martinez and his adopted daughter Yolanda Martinez Mesta.
A private viewing for Domingo will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, to be determined.
