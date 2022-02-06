Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dominga DeLeon-Longoria passed away peacefully on February 2, 2022 in Yakima, Washington. She was born on March 12, 1939 to Feliciano DeLeon and Concepcion Garza in Rio Hondo, Texas. Dominga loved her family. She loved spending time with her family and especially loved taking walks, rain or shine. Despite her dementia and ailing memory, she never forgot to say “I Love you” and reminded us every day how much she loved us. She’s a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She will be missed by all who’s life she blessed. May she rest in peace. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
