Dolores Victoria Martinez Candanedo age 74 passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Dolores was born to Simon and Kathleen (O’Connor) Martinez on November 14, 1947, in Sunnyside, WA. Dolores was the fifth of six children.
She grew up on the family farm in Sunnyside where she attended school. Her junior year of high school she had the opportunity to attend St. Joseph’s Academy in Yakima. She then returned her senior year where she graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1966. While growing up, Dolores, or “Doc” as she was fondly called, was active in 4-H where she showed sheep and horses at the Yakima Valley Junior Fair and Toppenish Livestock Show. She was happy on the farm raising lambs, cutting asparagus, riding horses, or whatever chores were at the time. In the summer, she could be found at the local swimming pool where she would make the 3-mile bicycle trek to town from Emerald Road. She was often accompanied by her neighborhood friends and siblings.
After high school graduation, she spent the summers as the “Transportation Queen” helping her Dad take supplies to the sheep herders camped throughout Mount Adams, Swauk, Salmon La Sac and Ellensburg areas. These adventures were always exciting and never the same. She was inspired to learn the Castilian Spanish language during her time with her father. In the summer of 1966, her parents took her and her sister, Martina, to Spain where they were able to meet her dad’s relatives. What a great adventure this was! During this trip, she decided to become a teacher.
She attended Central Washington University in Ellensburg, where she earned her master’s in Education. Her first teaching job took her to Mesa, WA to teach third grade. In the winter of 1971, she married, Carlos Candanedo, and moved back to Grandview, WA. In the fall of 1972, she was hired to establish the first bilingual classrooms designed to help non-English speaking children learn basic education skills at the elementary level in Mabton, WA. She taught there for 10 years and then was asked to move to Grandview to implement the same program. Also, she was life-time member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside where she practiced her faith and was close friends with the nuns.
Dolores was very wise and always had to know what was going on! The telephone was Dolores’ favorite and best companion keeping her in touch with family and friends. Later in life, she retired to the family farm where she remained the rest of her life. She enjoyed many adventures on the farm and the Mabton lambing camp throughout these years with her sons.
She will be missed by her sons, Carlos Candanedo, Jr. and Andy Candanedo, and his wife, Martha. She is also survived by her sister, Martina (husband Henry Charvet); brothers Ramon, Daniel (wife Susie), Michael (wife Bunny); and sister-in-law, Carol; as well as several nieces and nephews – Chad Castle, Christine Castle (husband Kip Harris), Shannon Castle (husband Bryan Gerig), Jay Castle (wife Emily), Alyana Martinez (husband Sean Leite), Mark Martinez (wife Wendy), Simon Martinez, III (wife Liz), Nick Martinez (wife Stephanie), Lisa Martinez (husband Dan Hunt), Joe Rodriguez (wife Becky), Paul Martinez (wife Amy), Anthony Martinez (wife Tina) and Anna Martinez. She was preceded in death by parents Simon and Kathleen Martinez, her brother, Simon Martinez, Jr., and nephew, Dan Martinez, Jr, and her special aunt, Sister Marguerite O’Connor, SP. The family would also like to thank Maria Mojica for her kindness and care for Dolores.
Viewing and visitation will be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 8:30 am to 10:00 am with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 am followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am all at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, WA with burial to follow at Outlook Cemetery in Outlook, WA. Those wishing to sign Dolores’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. If desired, the family requests any donations to be made to the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo at P.O. Box 27, Grandview, WA 98930.
