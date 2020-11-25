Dolores (Rheaume) Brusic

April 6, 1934 - November 17, 2020
Dolores Brusic passed away surrounded by love on November 17, 2020 after a very brief battle with COVID-19. Quickly her daily walks in the Yakima sunshine gave way to a hospital bed that mercifully, did not hold her for long.
The Dolores adventure began early. At 22 months Baby “Theresa” was adopted in Seattle by Elbert (Bert) and Kathryn Chandler, with the help of former US Representative and King County prosecutor Warren G. (“Maggie”) Magnuson, himself an adopted child and fierce advocate. Little Dolores and Maggie were penpals for many years.
After a few years in Seattle, the three moved to Ginko State Park near Vantage, where petrified rocks were plentiful but other families were not. Dolores had to create her own fun. The Chandlers settled in Yakima when Dolores was in grade school, and later she attended St. Joseph Academy. While there she met Leland (“Red”) Rheaume, a handsome redhead from nearby Marquette High. The adventure with Red began, but not without pain. When Dolores was just nineteen Bert’s heart gave out and he died in his daughter’s arms. Red went off to Korea with the Navy for an adventure nobody wanted.
While home waiting for Red, Dolores worked for the phone company as a switchboard operator. Once he returned the two were married from September of 1955 until Red’s untimely death in 1988.
The Rheaume family turned out to be a far cry from the near silence of her Ginko State Park life. Red and Dolores soon had a brood of seven children who are just as wonderful yet humble as you ever heard her say we were. They raised the family across the street from the Central Washington State Fairgrounds, a blessing and a curse when one is keeping track of seven kids.
In the 1970’s, after getting the large young family through the fear and uncertainty of Red’s first heart attack at the age of 36, Dolores crossed the street to work at Yakima Meadows racetrack on the weekends. She nonchalantly became the first woman to work in the “Money Room,” something she was proud of, considering six of her seven children were girls. She went on to work as a teller for US Bank until her retirement in 1994.
Red and Dolores were proud to send all their children to St. Joseph Grade School and Carroll High School in Yakima. In 1985 the family lost one of their beloved, Dorre’, and Dolores had the hardest job of her life to recover. Red’s heart never really did and he passed away three years later.
In 1994 Dolores married Robert (Bob) Brusic. The two traveled the world and enjoyed their own new adventures. She also really started to accumulate grandkids as one would when leaving all those grownups unattended. Dolores and Bob alternated between being newlyweds and grandparents until he passed away in 2001. Again Dolores regrouped and persevered, always keeping her sense of humor sharp, and her M&M candy dispenser full. She was a loyal volunteer at Holy Family Catholic Church and The American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, and valued the work she did and the friends she made.
Dolores is preceded in death by her parents Bert and Kathryn Chandler, her husbands Leland Rheaume then Robert Brusic, and her treasured daughter Dorre’. She is survived by her children Warren (Catherine Torlai) Rheaume, Jody (Don) Kirkpatrick, Dorris (Cary) Kresse, Michele (David) Baker, Mary (Gary) Morrison, Vicki (Andy) Krause; 14 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 5 bonus grandchildren and 12 bonus great-grandchildren. At the end, Dolores said she had a full and happy life, and did not cheat at cards.
A Mass and Celebration of her Life will be held in the future, when we can hug. In lieu of flowers, Dolores requested that donations be made to St. Joseph Marquette Catholic School or the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
The family cannot express sufficient gratitude to the kind and helpful staff on 3NW at Yakima Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care of Dolores and the family. Special thanks to nurses Shannon and Kylee, respiratory therapist Radonna, and Sister Fay. To honor these people and what they go through every day during this ongoing health crisis, we ask you to take them seriously. Please do your part to help stop this devastating virus from breaking more families’ hearts.
