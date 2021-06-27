Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dolores June Galloway died on November 16, 2020, at her home after a short illness. Dolores was born on June 11, 1926, in Tacoma, Washington. She graduated from Puyallup High School in 1943 and started working as a secretary to the Pierce County Treasurer, saving money to pay tuition to Northwest Bible Institute in Seattle, graduating in 1949 with no student loans. Dolores had a zest for life, and love for children, the poor and the elderly. She was ready for the next adventure.
She taught at a one-room school in the Sweet Grass Hills of Montana near the Canadian border from 1951 to 1953 and met some of Montana’s best citizens, hardworking dry land wheat farmers. After finishing a teaching degree at Western Montana College of Education and teaching five years in Great Falls, Montana, she embarked on an adventure, flying to Tripoli, Libya in 1957 to teach Air Force dependents. She had a first camping trip with Embassy personnel in the Sahara Desert. Next she taught three years in Wiesbaden, Germany, at the Air Force Base, and then three years in Irma, Japan, at Johnson Air Force Base, which gave her a base to travel, learn and enjoy foreign cultures and languages.
She earned a Master’s Degree at the University of Oregon in Eugene. In 1965 she began teaching English at Yakima Valley Community College, retiring in 1988. Whenever time and money permitted, Dolores would be on another adventure: Mexico, Brazil, Venezuela, Philippines Kenya, China, Greece, Turkey, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and Ireland. In her own words, “It’s been quite a ride!”
Knowing she would be eating dog food [her words] in retirement unless she had other income, she bought rental property and did all the work herself.
In 1970 her brother, Marion, died suddenly from a heart attack, leaving his 8-year-old daughter, Becky. Dolores was blessed to become the guardian of this precious, bright girl and adopted her. Becky later graduated from Seattle University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Becky married John Hernandez and they had three little ones: Jonathan, Rosemary and Luke. They were Dolores’s pride and joy. Sadly, Becky was diagnosed with cancer and passed in 1993. John and Becky’s children gave Dolores the gift of being “Granny D.”
Dolores enjoyed singing in church choir, playing piano at the Women’s Century Club and attending symphonies and operas. Throughout her 94 years, she loved singing. A favorite was “He Hasn’t Failed Me Yet.” God’s promise sustained her: “I will never leave you nor forsake you.”
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Galloway and Eva (Galloway) Jernberg, her brothers, Marion and Tom Galloway and her daughter, Becky Hernandez. Dolores is survived by her son-in-law, John (JoAnn) Hernandez of Seattle, WA, her grandchildren: Jonathan Hernandez of Renton, WA, Rosemary (Richard) Ochs (two great grandchildren, Judah Ochs and Taylor Ochs) of Renton, WA, Luke Hernandez of Seattle, WA, her sister, Audrey (Arden) Amunrud of Salinas, CA, her nieces, Phyllis (Mike ) Kelly of San Angelo, TX, and Nadine (Larry) Brown of Bozeman, MT, and nephews, Kenneth Amunrud of San Jose, CA, and Alan (Linda) Robinson of Shelton, WA.
Dolores had wonderful stories and enjoyed visiting with family and friends all over the world. She was a dear lady who will be missed by many.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 11:00 am at Yakima Covenant Church with a luncheon immediately following. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
