Dolores J Springfield, 87, passed away March 18, 2022 in Yakima, WA. Dolores was born December 19, 1934 in Burlington, IA to Edwin and Dolores (Siefken) Short. She was married to James Springfield for 53 years before Jim died in 2010.
Graveside Inurnment will be held 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2022 at West Hills Memorial Park.
