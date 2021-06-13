Dolores Hanses died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 93 surrounded by family in Duvall, WA. She was born in Yakima to Al and Dorothy Starwich on October 15, 1927. After graduating from Yakima Senior High School, she attended El Camino College in Southern California where she was affiliated with Gamma Phi Delta sorority. In 1951, she married Jim Hanses. Besides keeping very busy raising six children, she enjoyed being active in YLI, of which she was a member for more than 60 years, gardening and just being outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim and son, Greg, both victims of ALS. She is survived by her children Andrea, Jim, Stephen and Marion Hanses, Paulita Bridges; brothers Mark and Gary Starwich; sister Jo Anne Beck; and grandchildren James Bridges, Kenna and Garrison Hanses, and Zachary Springs. A memorial Mass will take place at St. Paul’s Cathedral by Fr. Ecker on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:00. A gathering after Mass for anyone who wishes to attend will be announced after the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In