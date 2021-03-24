Dolores Frances (Vail) Shelton

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
St. Patty’s Day turned into St. Granny’s Day when our wife, our Mom, our Granny left this world for a better place on March 17th, 2021, at age 81, after a heroic 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. During that time, Mom said she knew she was loved, but didn’t realize just how much until after her diagnosis. She said she was amazed at how good it felt… and love her we did… and do… and always will.
Dolores Frances Vail was born Nov. 3rd, 1939 to Lester and Frances (Brooks) Vail in Pasadena, Calif. She married her sweetheart, whom she met at the local roller rink at 15, William H. Shelton (Bill) on Valentine’s Day 1958. They had 2 sons, Bill (Mary) of Spokane Valley and Don (Patty) of Lacey. They have 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Special thanks to North Star Lodge Cancer Center, Memorial Hospice, and Cottage in the Meadow for your compassionate care for Mom and family.
No services are planned. We will celebrate Mom’s life daily and carry her in our hearts forever. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. To read her full life obituary and sign the online guest book please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com. God bless.
