Dolores "Cookie" Colby

Dolores J, (Hendricks) Colby, 69, of Yakima, WA, passed away at home January 28, 2020 after a long fight with multiple illnesses.
She was born and raised in the Zillah area to Glen and Rachel Hendricks. In June of 1968, she graduated from Zillah High School and then went on to marry Don Nugent, also of Zillah, for many years.
Cookie is survived by her children who were the loves of her life, daughter, Candy Lynn (Nugent Ermey) Olson and husband Michael and her son Donnie Joe Nugent and wife Cassie; grandchildren, Megan (Ermey) Anderson, Tia Nugent, Chris Ermey, Cole Ermey, Sierra (Nugent) Fatigate, Autumn Nugent, Tyler Anthony and Hayley Anthony; great-grandchildren Wyatt Fatigate, Brycen Wagers and Naomi Anderson who were special gifts from God; along with her sisters, Beverly Mydland and Sharon Smith.
Cookie was thankful for her good friends and family for all their help and support through her life along with her faith in God.
A celebration of life will be held later in the spring.
