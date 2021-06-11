Smith Funeral Home
On Tuesday June 8, 2021, Dolores Arteaga passed away at the age of 92 and we know she was received into Christ’s loving arms because she loved the Lord. Her favorite verse is Jeremiah 29:13 which says “you will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” She was born on May 19, 1929, in Puricema, Mexico to Federico and Lorenza Torres and she later became a US citizen in 1947. In 1953 she married Refugio Arteaga and together they raised four children, Castulo (Cus and wife Candy) Juan Arteaga, Benita Arteaga and Mary (Tony Najar) Arteaga. Grandview was home to her for over 60-years. She is also survived by one brother, Federico Torres Jr. from Pasco, sister Juanita Montelongo from Sunnyside and Manuela Montes from Del Rio Texas. Dolores loved the Lord and she loved to pray for everyone who needed a blessing. She was a member of the Grandview Church of the Nazarene and she always enjoyed the Sunday church services. She also enjoyed going to Sunday breakfast with her family after the services. Dolores was a very hardworking person who would work 12-hour days but somehow would always make time to spend with her family. She was blessed with 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Dolores loved to cook and she always enjoyed watching all of her family share a meal. Thanksgiving was her favorite along with Christmas Eve because she enjoyed her family being together. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, two brothers, her husband and one son. The family would like to thank all of the doctors who helped our mother throughout the years. We thank all the nurses at the Prestige Nursing Home for all the care they provided. To the residents at Prestige who became our mother’s extended family and truly loved her. A viewing will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, WA. A Christian funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. to be held at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene followed by burial at the Grandview Cemetery. Those wishing to sign Dolores’ online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home LTD and Crematory in charge of arrangements.
