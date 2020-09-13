Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dolores Ann Hoffman peacefully passed into the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by the intense love of her family and their deep gratitude for all that she did in her 90 years on this earth.
Born August 30, 1930 on a farm near Roseland, Nebraska, Dolores was the fifth child of Charles and Anna Kaiser. Her life was devastated when she lost both parents by the age of 6. One of her older sisters, Genevieve, just newly married, lovingly took Dolores into her home and raised her with her own children until the age of 17. It was during these years that Dolores developed her intense love and protective instincts of family, especially children. It also provided the basis for her life-long, unwavering strength in the face of life’s joys and tragedies, aided by her strong belief in God.
In 1948, Dolores married Joseph Theodore Hoffman in Hastings, NE and they began their 72 years of marriage. In the first 15 years, they made homes in Nebraska, Colorado, and Washington State. Dolores and Joe raised a family of eight children: Patricia (Jack), Lynne (Wayne), Steve (Beth), Rod (Toni), Renee, Cynthia, Russell, and Janelle (Darrell). Over time, 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren would join the clan.
Throughout her adult life, Dolores had an obvious joy of being around children and was recognized as a mother-figure to any child that needed one, regardless of age. Possessing loads of wisdom, she was a great non-judgmental listener, felt empathy for all and worked tirelessly to maintain a loving home. She often said that family was her greatest joy. Her husband Joe, and all eight children, will continue to honor this loving legacy.
Besides being a woman of strong faith, Dolores was an excellent seamstress, gardener, and baker. Kids from all over the neighborhood would float toward the aroma of freshly baked bread, donuts and cinnamon rolls that often wafted through the air from her kitchen windows. With a love of travel, Dolores explored Europe, Mexico and Hawaii with her husband and daughters, always ready for the next adventure.
Though we’ve lost an angel in our lives right now, we know that we will each see her again in Heaven one day, welcoming us with her love and a freshly-baked loaf of bread.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family plans a private memorial service in her honor. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In