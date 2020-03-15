Dolene Theresa Downs

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dolene was born in Denver, Colorado to Nathaniel and Ruby Woods on May 19, 1931. She was the second oldest of 4 siblings. She married William Lorey Downs in 1948 and together they raised 6 children.
She worked for many years as a nurse. Her favorite place to work was the Selah School of Disabled, which was known as the “T.B” Hospital. She was hard worker and shared many stories of her experiences. Dolene loved helping people. She had an unforgettable laugh and an enormous sense of humor. Her family often got together and told hilarious stories that lived on for years to come.
She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on March 5, 1955 and remained faithful until the end. She had many dear friends who knew and loved her.
Dolene was the matriarch of her family and was tough. She taught her family to be strong. She will truly be missed by her family and all that knew her.
Dolene is preceded in death by her husband William Downs, her sisters Varie Holt and Phonsenette Fant, her daughter Phonsenette Mackey, grandchildren Latoya Gordon, Sadie and Nicholas Vertrees.
Dolene has 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is survived by her children Premetra Williams (widowed), Arvistas Downs, Koreen (Walter) Ramage, William (Donna) Downs, and Aletha (Randall) Gibson. “Momma we will see you in Paradise soon!”
A memorial service has been scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses (2506 W. Mead Ave., Yakima, WA 98902).
