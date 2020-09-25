Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Dixie Marie VanTassel, 80, of Yakima, passed away at her home on September 19, 2020.
Dixie was born on November 11, 1939 to Travers and Gladys VanTassel of Union Gap, WA, where she grew up with her siblings Judy, Dennis and Steve. Dixie attended Union Gap middle school and then Yakima Senior High School, graduating in 1957. Soon after she went to work at the Yakima Courthouse in the payroll department and retired there after 30 years of service. After retiring Dixie worked part time at the Nob Hill Casino.
Dixie had a love for horse racing, the Mariners and especially her Seahawks. She enjoyed spending time with her family and making yummy treats for them. Some people say her brownies should be famous.
Dixie was a beautiful caring person who shined bright in every single person she came across. Throughout the years Dixie has donated to several foundations; St Jude’s, YWCA, The Memorial Foundation, Wellness House, Ohana House, Children’s Village, Ronald McDonald House, the Library, the mission and the food bank. She had served on the Park Board for Union Gap.
Dixie’s nieces and nephews were her whole world. She treated each one of them as if they were her own and she loved them more than anything on earth. She especially loved having family get togethers where she could watch her babies laugh and play and she always had enough hugs to go around.
Dixie is preceded in death by her parents, her baby brother Travers Leroy and her sister-in-law Nina Rapisarda-VanTassel.
She is survived by her sister Judy Wharton of Yakima, and brothers, Dennis VanTassel of Yakima and Steve VanTassel of Cowiche. Also surviving Dixie are her nephews; Van Wharton (Tammy) of Yakima, Josh VanTassel (Jessica)of Issaquah, and Joey VanTassel of Cowiche, her nieces; Amanda Harris (Mark) of Tieton, Kayla Taylor (Colton) of Yakima, Karly Watson (Ryan) of Yakima and Sophie Maarhuis (Chase) Sunnyside, great nephews Preston Harris, Wyatt Harris and Beau Watson and great nieces Ava VanTassel and Zoey Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Friday September 25 from 2-6 at Keith and Keith and a memorial service on Saturday October 3 at 1:00. To leave a memory for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity above in her name.
