Dixie Lynn (Fram) Stout

February 18, 1937 - March 2, 2022
Dixie Stout passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 2, 2022 at age 85. She had lived in the same house in Yakima for 58 years.
Dixie was born at home in the tiny town of Genessee, Idaho, to Emmett Edward Stout and Ora Jane (Hayden) Stout. They lived in five states before settling in Santa Fe, New Mexico when Dixie was in 3rd grade. She made lifelong friends there and sang in her church choir in junior high. She attended New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas, NM, where she met and married Joseph Fram. They moved to Seattle where their daughter, Dana, was born. Soon they moved to Medical Lake, Washington, where she graduated from Eastern State College, and she became a high school teacher of English and Spanish. Shortly after their son, Dale, was born, they moved to Yakima.
Dixie stayed at home to raise her children. When they got older, she volunteered at KYVE-TV for 10 years and worked part time as a substitute teacher. She then worked for Washington State liquor stores in Yakima and Ellensburg. She eventually became manager of her store and retired after working there for 20 years. She was an avid bowler for many years, and an occasional golfer. She enjoyed snowmobiling with her family. She was always in the stands cheering for her family members when they were bowling, playing softball and hockey (she had electric socks to keep her feet warm).
Dixie never met a person she didn’t like. She loved to strike up conversations everywhere with people she met. She was friendly and loving, and she cherished the frequent family gatherings held at her home. She cared for all animals and contributed to support them over the years, and she was ‘mom’ to many cats, including the four cats she had for the past 11 years. She loved reading and word play, and she was a stickler for proper grammar.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Della and Dawn, her ex-husband, Joe, and her long-time companion, John Allen. She is survived by her children, Dana (Willie) Pride and Dale (Shelley) Fram, her four grandchildren, Jahla Brown, Nathan Pride, Ashley Fram and Cody Fram, and several cousins.
Dixie’s family would like to thank the compassionate staff at Life Care Center of Federal Way, who cared for her the final weeks of her life.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm, at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 915 S. Naches Ave. in Yakima. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society and send in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
