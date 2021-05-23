Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dixie Lee Kracht was born in Watertown, SD on February 26, 1947 to Elgie (Iverson) and Ernest Antijunti. The family moved to the Yakima Valley in the late 1960’s, where Dixie met her husband, Robert Kracht. Throughout the years, Dixie enjoyed many activities with her family, including camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Dixie spent years working with the city in the Office of Housing and Neighborhood Development where she made several life-long friends, before eventually moving into her career as a business owner assisting with farmworker housing. After her retirement, Dixie enjoyed playing pinochle, bingo, and trips to the casino.
Dixie passed peacefully in her sleep on May 13, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elgie and Ernest, her husband, Robert Kracht, and her granddaughter, Amanda Kracht. She is survived by her brothers, Mike (Valerie) Antijunti, and Myron Antijunti, daughter Cheryl (Brian) Miller, son Scott Kracht, granddaughters Chanteena Murphy and Kendra (James) Hart, and great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ayden, Gracelynn, and Rylee, as well as close extended family, Jean Vickers, Dominic Vickers, Christy Aubrey, Summer Aubrey, and William Aubrey.
The family would like to extend a great thanks to all the employees at Crescent Healthcare for their assistance, especially during the COVID-19 shut down. In lieu of a memorial, the family asks that donations be made to Habitat for Humanity and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
