Dina Wynn McGuire (Johnson)

Dina passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, NC on Friday May 14, 2021. Dina was born in Toppenish, WA on July 9, 1964. She graduated from Toppenish High School in 1982. After graduation she joined the Marine Corps. She was stationed and proudly served at Parris Island, Beaufort, SC, Quantico, VA, Okinawa, Japan and Camp LeJeune, Jacksonville, NC. While in the Marine Corps she met and married Michael T. McGuire. They had four boys: Marcus McGuire, Thomas McGuire who preceded her in death. She had two beautiful grandchildren who also were the loves of her life, Dakota McGuire and Ria McGuire.
Dina was an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation, but was also Yakama and Warm Springs. She is survived by her husband of many year, Michael McGuire, her children, Marcus (Rosanne), Thomas (Diane), and Mikey, and her grandchildren Dakota and Ria. She is also survived by her sister Karen Spencer (Nick) and Preston Johnson Windsor (Mona) and dearest first cousins the Moses family. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dorothy Miller Sweowat and Thomas Jay Johnson. She is also preceded by her brothers: Johnnie Sweowat, Gilbert Sweowat Jr., Willis G. Sweowat, Elias Yallup Jr., and Aaron P. Johnson. She is also preceded by her sisters: Melvern Sweowat Littlewolf, Amy Sweowat and Marsha Sweowat. Military Honors will be rendered at the Methodist Cemetery (White Swan, WA) this Friday, May 21, 2021 at approximately 10:00 am.
