Dick Lee Hamlin, 85 of Yakima passed away July 11th, 2021 at home surrounded by family.
Dick suffered for years with Parkinson’s disease. Charlotte, Brenda and Glenda their twin daughters helped to care for Dick so he could remain home during his illness.
Dick was born October 13th, 1935 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Theresa Buskirk and Don Hugh Webb. At the age of 6 he was adopted by James and Evelyn Hamlin of Oklahoma. James and Evelyn moved to the Yakima area where Dick was raised. Dick attended school in West Valley and then graduated from Highland High School in 1954. In high school Dick played baseball for 2 years and ran track for 2 years. He enjoyed choir and drama. Dick met Charlotte Liniger his future wife in high school. After attending 1 year of college Dick joined the Navy serving 4 years. During Dick’s first leave from the Navy he came home to marry Charlotte on October 13th, 1956. Dick and Charlotte would have been married 66 years October 13th this year.
In 1956 Dick was stationed for 1 year in Rhode Island. Then stationed in San Diego California for 3 years. Their first son Jim was born in San Diego. Two years later Brenda and Glenda Twins were born, two years later Elaine was born then 2 years later last but not least Scott the youngest son was born.
After discharge from the Navy he worked at Sears in the appliance department. Then moved back to Yakima where he worked at Washington Fruit. He then worked for Yakima Farmers Supply and then Bleyhls where he retired at 72.
Dick loved his grandchildren and enjoyed their visits. Grandchildren are Colter (Jim’s son), Zachary and Blake (Brenda’s sons), Jeremy and Alexander (Glenda’s sons,) Karilyn (Glenda’s daughter), Linsey (Elaine’s daughter).
In the last few years enjoyed 2 great-grandsons Jett 4 years and Crew 10 months. Parents are Karilyn and Cody Willis.
Dick very much enjoyed the outdoors, deer and elk hunting, hiking around looking for coyotes. For many years he was drawn for Deer Tags in Wyoming. He enjoyed making this trip and often would take Charlotte along. His son Jim and wife Cheryl would also make the trip to Wyoming. Dick was very knowledgeable about shooting, reloading and hunting. He met many younger friends who he mentored and shared his knowledge with.
Dick was preceded in Death by his youngest son Scott Hamlin who passed away of brain cancer, Cheryl Hamlin daughter in law whom Dick and Charlotte thought very much of, parents James and Evelyn Hamiln, and sister Melanie Belch.
Services Wednesday 9-15-2021 at 1:00 pm Keith and Keith Funeral Home.
Thank you to all who have sent condolences and checked in to see how the family is doing during this difficult time.
