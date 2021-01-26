Dick Edward Stevenson, age 86 of Knoxville, TN went to be with his Lord, Saturday, January 23, 2021. Born to Tom and Anna (Gray) Stevenson, September 3, 1934 in Toledo, Washington.
Dick married Jeanine Martin of Selah, Washington in 1954. He joined the Navy in 1952 where he was commissioned on the USS Saint Paul. There he mastered his talent as a baker. After his discharge he continued to excel in his profession. He had the privilege of being chosen as a United States Baking Consultant, traveling abroad to Saudi Arabia and Maylasia setting up bakeries and training other bakers. He owned and operated several local bakeries in Yakima, Washington.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joidean Stevenson; son, Greg Stevenson and brother, Jack Stevenson.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Jeanine; three children, Debra Ann Stevenson, Tami Sue Stevenson and Jeffrey Stevenson; two loving stepsons, Danny and Deron Little; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Leroy Stevenson.
To all his family and friends, Dick wishes to be remembered and loved in your hearts as he is now with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
