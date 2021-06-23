Dianne Renee Norman went home to be with her Papa God on June 8, 2021 at the age of 51 after a long fought battle with cancer.
Dianne was born to mother, Alyce Warford, and father, James Wamsley, on January 13, 1970 at Yakima Memorial Hospital. She graduated from Selah High School in 1988 and was a lifetime resident of the Selah area.
Dianne ran many successful home-based businesses such as Shaklee, Nerium, and Cookie Lee. In 2018 she discovered her love of helping retirees as a Medicare agent.
Di was a longtime member of Yakima and West Valley FourSquare Church where she faithfully served in many different ministries. She was currently attending Harvest Church with her significant other, Danny Jensen. Hiking and paddleboarding were some of her favorite things to do with her best friend/twin, Lisa Kay. She also enjoyed camping, dancing, concerts, shopping and any other activity where she could enjoy time with her family and friends. She was always up for an adventure!
Dianne is survived by her three sons, Caleb Norman, Jacob Norman and Joshua Norman; her twin sister (wombmate) Lisa Kay (Matt) Cleem, sister Cheryl Wamsley-Smith; sister Elaine Mansaker; brother Craig (Debbie) Wamsley, and sister Michelle (Darren) Gano; parents Alyce Warford and James Wamsley; many nieces (“girls”), nephews, and great-nieces and nephews (“cutie-bugs”).
To know Dianne was to love Dianne. Her very existence overflowed with joy and love and light. She wore her faith on her sleeve. Her immense love and reverence for her Papa God was evident to all that came in contact with her. She wanted everyone to know Him just as she did.
A celebration of life will be held on June 26, 2021 at 10:30 am. Location is 312 Foster Lane, Selah, WA.
In lieu of flowers, one of Dianne’s wishes was for donations to be given to patients currently battling cancer. You can give at @fearless-faith on Venmo.
