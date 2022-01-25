Smith Funeral Home
Dianna (Holmes) Galbraith passed away January 15th, 2022 surrounded by her family. Dianna was born in Yakima to Art and Joyce Holmes on January 10th, 1961. She was the youngest of four girls and raised in the Lower Valley and Yakima. She graduated from West Valley High School in 1979.
Dianna married Scott Galbraith on June 23rd, 1984, and they shared the last 37 years together. They spent their early married years in Mesa, Arizona. They later returned to Washington where their two children, Hannah and Dustin, were born. Dianna was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family remained her primary focus throughout her life. She adored her grandkids and had many sleepovers with lots of games, crafting, and dancing together.
Her personality was magnetic to both people and animals. Over the years, many strays wandered to her home. They seemed to know if she couldn’t find them a good home, they would stay and be loved. She enjoyed her work at the Prosser Animal Hospital and valued her co-workers’ friendship.
Dianna was truly a fun person to be around. Her genuineness, kind heart and sense of humor always shone through. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her husband Scott Galbraith of Grandview, daughter Hannah Galbraith (Ross) of Yakima, son Dustin Galbraith of Yakima, four grandchildren, Andrea, Jazlynn, Jayden, and Skyla; her sisters Susan Nielsen (Bryan) of Ellensburg, and Kathy Woolman (Barry) of Yakima. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Sherry (Holmes) Mahaffey.
The family wishes to thank Dianna’s chosen daughter, Bryanna Harris for her love and devoted care.
At her request, a private family memorial will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Humane Society. Those wishing to sign Dianna’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
