Dianna Benoit, 73, quietly passed away at her home on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born to George and Juanita (Blodgett) Moore on April 4, 1947, as Dianna Charlotte Moore, in Yakima, WA. She was raised on the Yakama Nation, where her family farmed for a living. She graduated from White Swan High School. Dianna married Michael Benoit on February 12, 1966. Together they have four children: Charla Benoit, Charles (Lindsay) Benoit, Sherry (David) Hazen, and Michael (Heather) Benoit. She was later married to Steven Wandler, of Yakima, WA. They shared nearly 20 years before his passing.
Dianna is fondly remembered for her ability to entertain and feed large crowds with delicious food. Many can attest to having attended a large family get together or holiday where she prepared most of the meal. Many were lucky enough to sample her delightful Christmas goodies as well. Dianna enjoyed gardening flowers (especially roses and lilies), vegetables, traveling, crafts, sewing, and quilting. After she retired from Hertz Care Rental, she focused on traveling, taking multiple cruises, road trips, and a journey to Japan with three of her grandchildren to visit her eldest grandson. She is survived by her children and their father with whom she remained friendly, 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, brother George Moore of Toppenish, WA, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Steven Wandler, parents George & Juanita Moore, and brother Eugene Olney.
Memorial Services will be Monday, December 28, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made in Dianna’s name to the Yakama Nation Cultural Center and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
