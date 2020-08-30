Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
On Thursday August 20, 2020, Diane Thompson-Price, 79, of Yakima, Washington passed away peacefully at home with family.
Diane was born October 19, 1941 to Luther and Margaret Thompson in Odessa, Missouri with one older sibling, Joe Thompson, who preceded her in death on April 3, 2019.
When she was a young girl, Diane volunteered at a hospital rocking newborns in the nursery and was the ping-pong champion at school. After college Diane married Barry Granlund, became a hairdresser and together they embarked on Barry’s Air Force career. Diane and Barry raised two children, Dana and Brett, and the family travelled all over the United States during Barry’s 21-year career. The family settled in Alaska 1978 where Barry finally retired.
In the early 1990s, Diane and Barry divorced, and Diane moved to Yakima, WA. Diane faced many challenges in her life – a fishing trip accident that resulted in an amputated leg, MS, and dementia – she was told these things would limit her, but she was fiercely independent. These challenges only caused her to have enormous determination, grit and a sense of humor, all of which have provided her family with an endless variety of stories that will now be told in remembering her with love and smiles to keep her spirit alive.
Diane was known for her artistic creativity – painting, crocheting, knitting, making jewelry – really any kind of art she would add beauty to. She also loved playing piano and the accordion. In her later years she could often be found chatting with friends or having a book in her hand – she loved a good story. Diane loved spending time with her family and chocolate milkshakes. Her smile and laughter will be fondly remembered.
Diane is survived by her two children, who love her dearly, Dana Dickey (husband Trent) of Palmer, Alaska, and Brett Granlund (wife Shannon) of Yakima, Washington, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time. Diane had a love for animals; please consider making a donation to the humane society in lieu of flowers in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
