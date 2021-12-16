Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Diane Mardelle (Whitish) Garver passed away on December 8th, 2021 in Yakima, Washington from a long-fought battle with lung cancer. Diane was born on February 12th, 1960 in Seattle, Washington to Delbert and Marcella Whitish and was the youngest of five children. She attended schools in the West Valley School District, was an avid horseman and a member of the Tampico Saddle Club. Diane enjoyed and never missed an opportunity to attend a family camping trip.
She is survived by her son Shane Buckley, her mother Marcella of Yakima, WA, sisters Linda (Tom) Yeager of Cle Elum, WA, and Pam (Leonard) Wells of Dateland, AZ, brother Larry (Leanne) Whitish of Yakima, WA, along with numerous nieces and nephews, grandson Dallas, and granddaughter Brooklynn. Diane was preceded in death by her father Delbert, and brother, Tom Whitish.
No services are scheduled. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
