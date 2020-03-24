Diane Lorraine Carpenter passed away on March 18th, 2020 with her family by her side. Born August 12th, 1944, in Bremerton, Wa. to Raymond and Aline Gangwish (Ribail), she was the second of 6 siblings. The family moved to California where Diane eventually graduated from Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys. Shortly after she met the love of her life. Diane married Larry Eugene Carpenter on August 17th, 1963 and had 5 children together. They moved to Yakima to be closer to family. Due to her love of kids, Diane started an in-home daycare, which she ran for 30 years. She loved music and never turned down a dance. Holidays were her favorite times of the year. She went all out with decorations, music, food, and big family gatherings. Her favorite place was Mardon Resort during the summer for boating, relaxing on the beaches, and watching family play. Her greatest joy was family, with weekends reserved for spoiling and sleepovers with grandkids. Diane was the most kind and loving person in our lives. She will be remembered for her huge heart, beautiful smile, and infectious laugh. Survived by her husband of 56 years, Larry, her children Dave (Marykathleen) of Selah, Dennis of Yakima, Diana of Yakima, Debora Scribner (Brent) of Yakima, and Jordan Kring (Dale) of Naches; grandchildren: Raneé, Ashton, Bryon, Shain, Krystin, Alayna, Matthew, Jaicene, Dennis, Derrek, Kinley, and Lucy; siblings: Larry Gangwish (Fay) of California, John Gangwish (Kathy) of Nevada, Joanne Grubbs (Lewis) of Yakima, Jeanne Whitaker (Rick) of Yakima, and Robert Gangwish (Cindy) of Tampico; and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing service will be held at Rainier Memorial Center in Terrace Heights on Thursday, March 26th from 4 pm to 8 pm. A celebration of life will be held in May, date to be determined.
