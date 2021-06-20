Diane L. Traner

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Diane Traner passed away at home in Terrace Heights on June 10th, 2021 in the loving care of her husband Bob and daughter Melissa. Diane lost her three-year struggle with breast cancer but showed amazing bravery and grace to the end.
Diane La Rue Hall was born to Bill and Ione “Toni” Hall on April 30th, 1953. She attended schools in Yakima and married Robert Traner on February 21st, 1970. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary.
Diane was a pillar of strength, caring for many family members in their final days and moments. Her mother Toni and mother-in-law Elizabeth both died in her arms here at home. Additionally, father-in-law Ron Traner, uncle Frank Christie and aunt Verdona Bemmer all enjoyed her compassionate care at their end of life.
Always a dynamic person, Diane helped her husband Bob finish his education by working at a veterinary clinic (of course). She was an excellent cook so, naturally, Diane later found employment at a few local restaurants. As she honed her skills, she knew she could improve on what others were doing so, in 1985, she and Bob opened Deli de Pasta. What started as a small take-out business eventually blossomed into a star rated lunch and dinner hot spot. She created amazing recipes, many of which were published in numerous periodicals, including Bon Appetite. She was a wonderful and highly respected employer, well loved by her “Team Pasta.” After selling to her daughter Melissa and son-in-law Ron, she quickly became bored, so ended her culinary career as food service director at Carroll Children’s Center. Those kids never ate so well!
Diane greatly enjoyed friends, fishing, the outdoors and pets. There were usually a few rescued dogs and cats present at home, much to the delight of her elderly house guests.
Diane is survived by husband Robert, daughter Melissa, son-in-law Ron Richter and their children Alex, Ethan and Mia. Also surviving are sister-in-law Nancy Traner, brother-in-law Jim Traner (Terry), nephew Mike and nieces Carrie and Amy, and cousins Deborah (Harold) Lucas, Denise (Glen) Brookman and Dennis (Cheryl) Miller.
Many thanks to Dr. Hunter and the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance for their valiant efforts. Here at home, she was given excellent care by her caregiver Anayely and the entire Memorial Hospice organization, especially nurses Robin and Tana.
At her request, there will be no public service, but she can be remembered through a donation to Yakima Valley Pet Rescue, P.O Box 944, Yakima, WA 98907. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In