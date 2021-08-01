Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Diane E Johnson, 75, passed away Saturday, July 24th, 2021 at home in Yakima, Washington.
Diane was born on June 28th, 1946 in Little Falls, Minnesota to John E Johnson Sr. and Vergie Johnson and moved to Yakima, WA with her family in 1947.
She attended Garfield and Franklin Jr. High School and then graduated from Davis High School in 1964.
Diane did warehouse work as a sorter for a number of years. She retired from Hansen Fruit after many years of service. She so looked forward to her retirement. She enjoyed her retirement for a number of years before getting ill. She spent her time going to church and visiting with her family and friends. Diane also loved cooking and baking for holiday gatherings. She was a avid fan of the Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. She also enjoyed old movies and game shows. Her brothers nicknamed her “SMASH” because of her love for mashed potatoes.
When Diane became ill she sold her home and moved back to the family home and was taken care of by her brother Russ until her passing.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, John Jr. and Raymond Johnson.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Chris and Louie Gelderman, and her grandchildren. She is also survived by her 6 brothers and 1 sister, Larry (Dorothy), Jerry (Margo), Phil (Pat), Bill (Pat), Ron, Russ and Arlis, along with many nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5th from 4 to 8 PM at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on 9th and Yakima Avenues. Graveside services will be held the following day on Friday August 6th at 10 AM at West Hills Memorial Park at 11800 Douglas Rd. in Yakima.
