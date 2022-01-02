Valley Hills Funeral Home
It is with heavy heart we had to say goodbye to our beloved father and grandfather Dewain (DUTCH) Buning (83) on Wednesday 12/22/2021.
He went to be with his beloved wife Betty just in time for Christmas.
Dutch was a carpenter his entire life. He started in 1958 and retired in 1998. Thus giving him more time to go hunting and fishing, which he loved.
Dutch was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years Betty (Baker), his son John and his grandson John Lease. Dutch was the last of the 9 Buning boys.
Dutch is survived by his daughters Penny (Gary) Lease, Jenny (Mike) Marquis and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for January 8, 2022 at the Valley Hills Funeral Home in Yakima (2600 Business Lane) starting at 1 pm. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
