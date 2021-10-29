Valley Hills Funeral Home
Dennis Leon Adams Jr., born December 3, 1979 in Yakima, Wa., left us October 26, 2021. Dennis was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation. He is survived by his wife of 10 years Alice Adams, his children William, Jacob, Tyson, MacKenzee, Alexis and Nevaeha; his brothers Pete, James and William, his sisters Denise, Brenda, Lynda, and Marcella and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. Dennis was preceded in death by the late Melissa A. Brown “Bunny” and the late William Dan Montgomery. Dennis was employed at Yakama Forest Products and was studying HVAC with Charter College. Dennis had a lot of interests, it is hard to narrow down; here are a few he enjoyed. Cooking for family gatherings, he loved to chef up for his family. He was an avid Seattle Seahawks fan, he enjoyed the outdoors, taking his family camping and fishing, he loved vintage vehicles and was always on the lookout to see what kind of muscle cars he could spot. He enjoyed taking his wife out cruising listening to their favorite songs. He loved taking his dog, Tango out for walks and being active and always on the go. Dennis will be truly missed, he will always be remembered for the loving father and husband always willing to lend a helping hand, and his great sense of humor. Funeral arrangements will be held at the White Swan Community Center Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 3 pm, and the burial will be held at 7 am on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Simpson Cemetery, in White Swan, Wa.
