Dennis L. Teeter Sr., beloved husband, father and friend, passed away at home in Yakima on October 9, 2021 at the age of 81. Dennis was born at the Swedish Hospital on March 21, 1941 to Eunice Kamp and Floyd Teeter. Much of his childhood was spent in Oak Harbor, WA before relocating to Prosser where he graduated high school in 1960. Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the Marine Corps where he proudly served his country for three years. On September 16, 1972 he married the love of his life, Sylvia Percastagui, with whom he had three children, Dennis Jr.,Kevin and Marcella. Dennis had a lifelong passion for aviation and soloed his first flight at the age of 16 before continuing on to earn his commercial and flight instructor certifications. He was a long-standing and active member of the Civil Air Patrol for much of his life where he enjoyed mentoring and inspiring local youth to discover aeronautics. His adventurous nature extended beyond piloting planes and in his youth he also raced stock cars and in more recent years took up boating and was at one time the Commodore of the Yakima Valley Boat Club. Dennis is preceded in death by his mother Eunice, father Floyd, brother David, son Timothy and daughter Michelle. He is survived by his wife Sylvia, children Denise, Dennis Jr., Kevin and Marcella as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Yakima Area Arboretum at 11 am, all who knew and loved Dennis are welcome to attend. Please visit www.ValleyHillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
