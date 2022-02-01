Dennis Jay Van Tassel, 77, of Yakima, Wa. passed away January 17th, 2022. Dennis was born on November 11th, 1944 in Toppenish, Washington to Travers and Gladys Van Tassel. He was one of 5 children. Dennis attended Union Gap school, and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1964. He was well known amongst his peers for excelling in sports and having an affinity for fast cars. A fond memory of Dennis’s favorite thing to do when giving friends a ride, was sitting a 20 dollar bill on the dash. He’d let them know if they could grab the bill before he drove off it was theirs. Needless to say no one was ever able to reach that 20 dollar bill fast enough.
Following graduation, Dennis worked along side his father for a construction business traveling all around the United States. After the passing of his father, he settled in Union Gap to be close to family and friends. Dennis was a huge advocate for mentorship. During his mid 30’s he channeled all of his experience playing sports into leading Union Gap’s youth volunteering to coach the local ladies softball team. Over the years coaching became one of his biggest passions. Dennis was a huge part of so many children’s lives growing up in Union Gap. If you were coached by Dennis, know that he’s still rooting for you from up above.
Dennis had a heart of gold that led him into foster parenting, and at the age of 42 he saved 2 children from a life of heartache by adopting them. Dennis, a single father, poured everything he had into making sure that his children were loved, and cared for. Dennis was a dedicated father, always the first parent to volunteer to coach, coordinate fundraisers for the many sports his children were involved in, and shuttle kids to practices and tournaments. His favorite place to be was on the sidelines of his kids sports games cheering on the entire team.
A pillar of the Union Gap community Dennis was a member of the Lions Club, parade committee, and volunteered every Holiday season stepping into the role of Santa Claus anywhere the Spirit of Christmas was needed. If you lived in Union Gap around the mid ’90’s/early 2000’s you may recall a lit up real life sleigh carrying Santa and his elves around town. He found so much joy in bringing happiness to others, especially around Christmas time.
Dennis loved everything about the holidays and continued to decorate for each passing season, even after he moved out of his home into an assisted living retirement community. It was within this community that he found his one true love Rosann Carter. Dennis and Rosann were inseparable. Anyone who saw them together knew that they shared something so unique and special. To know love is one of life’s biggest blessings. Dennis found something that most of us are still searching for, and for that we can find peace in knowing that while he was here on this earth he really did have it all.
Dennis will be remembered for his caring heart, deep love for his grandchildren, will to live in the now, a fighting spirit, and his witty one liners. Dennis leaves behind a daughter, Amanda Harris (James Harris), son Joshua Van Tassel (Jessica Van Tassel), 3 grandchildren, Preston Harris, Wyatt Harris, and Ava Van Tassel; along with a sister, Judy Wharton, nephew Van Wharton (Tammy Wharton) and great nieces Kayla Taylor (Colton Taylor), and Karly Watson (Ryan Watson), great-great nephew Beau Watson, and great-great nephew Zoey Taylor.
Our sweet grandpa is now reunited in the loving arms of his mother and father Travers and Gladys Van Tassel, brother Steve Van Tassel, and sister Dixie Van Tassel. If you would like to share a fond memory of Dennis Van Tassel you can visit Keith and Keith website memorial. To honor grandpa we ask that you simply call your loved ones. Cherish every moment with them, and remember that we were all put on this earth to care for and love one another.
Funeral Services will be held at Keith and Keith on Saturday February 5th at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in