Dennis (Denny) P. Sveen was born February 24, 1943, to Paul and Dorothea Sveen. He spent his childhood in Terrace Heights, and in 1955 his parents purchased what was known as Sveen’s Tavern and Café. He then attended Naches Valley High School his sophomore year where he met his forever love, Darlene Wetmore. After high school, he attended Central Washington University.
Denny and Darlene were married August 24, 1963, building a life they loved and raising three children.
Denny worked for 32 years in the woods falling timber, then they purchase The Goose Prairie Inn and ran it until they retired. He had purchased a Wood-Mizer Mill, and enjoyed milling lumber and crafting various wood creations for his family and friends.
Denny’s love for the outdoors took him many places hunting, fishing, camping with family and friends. In our area, there is not a mountain he has not ridden or hiked over and not a lake he hasn’t fished in.
Denny was a man of honor and integrity, a man anyone could look up to. He has passed that on to his children and grandchildren. In his lifetime, he has touched a lot of lives and left us all with thousands of memories, and we were beyond blessed to have him in our lives and forever in our hearts. He will be missed by many.
Denny passed away on October 1, 2021, and is survived by his loving wife Darlene, children Craig (Darla), Traci Hauber, and Teri (Greg) Kinter, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A tribute to Denny’s life will be held at a later date.
To the love of my life, thank you for the ride!
