Dennis “Denny” D. Taylor passed away peacefully at home in Moxee, WA, surrounded by family, on May 17, 2020, at the age of 72. Denny was born in Yakima, WA on February 7, 1948 and grew up in Sunnyside, WA, graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1966. After high school, Denny enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Most of his service was spent on the USS Ranger Aircraft Carrier as a Communications Yeoman 3, during the Vietnam War. While serving his country, Denny married and later returned to base for the birth of his first son Dustin at the Oakland Naval Hospital. He continued to serve until he was honorably discharged from active duty in 1971 followed by 2 years in the reserves. The family then moved to the Seattle area where Denny was employed full-time and managed apartments. They later spent some time in Anchorage, Alaska where his second son Kevin was born. In 1977, they moved to Moxee, WA, where Denny continued to reside in his home for the next 43 years. Denny spent many years doing property management and maintenance before starting his long career as a custodian for the East Valley School District. The East Valley schools are where Denny made many of his cherished friendships over the years. He retired in 2013 after 30 years of service.
While raising his family, Denny enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, recreational sports, and supporting Dustin and Kevin in their athletic endeavors. Denny is often remembered for the time he spent volunteering in youth sports. He ran the score board for EVHS football and basketball games for too many years to count. Denny also enjoyed attending the sporting events of his grandkids. Every game he came to, he had a bag of snacks and a cooler of drinks that he was always willing to share. His famous Den-Dog Snack Mix was a fan-favorite. Throughout his life, he spent time tinkering in his shop and collecting his many ‘treasures.’ He was always willing to help anyone who needed it and often had whatever item was necessary for any project. He is a self-proclaimed, “Jack of all trades, master of none.” He is also known for making time to have conversations with anybody and everybody, including complete strangers. Not a person could drive by without getting a friendly wave from his kitchen window. He was known at the schools as being a kind, caring, helpful, and fun person to work with. Denny has touched many lives in the EV community and will be remembered for his warm smile, his big hugs, and his knack for making everyone feel loved.
Denny is survived by his sons Dustin (Dawn) Taylor and Kevin (Michele) Taylor, grandkids Daniel (Sierra), Kortney, McKenzey, Kobe, Kaden, and Macy, and great-grandkids Leeum, Zayne, and Emma, all of Yakima, WA. He is also survived by his brother Wayne Taylor of Denver and his sister Janet Gergich of Virginia. He is preceded in death by his parents Leonard Taylor and Esther Taylor, and his siblings Martin Taylor and Kathleen Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at his home from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm with Military Honors at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to an East Valley Booster Club of your choice in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
