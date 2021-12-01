Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Dennis D. Copeland passed away peacefully with his family at his side, age 69, November 23, 2021. He had been courageously fighting cancer for the past few months and finally lost that battle. He is survived by his wife Linda, his two sons from a previous marriage, Nicholas and Dennis R. Copeland, and his grandsons Teigan, Zed and Benson, all of Yakima. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne and Doug Strader, a stepdaughter, Laura Walker-Arlington (Ted) and her four children, Madeline, Sophie, Logan, and Grant of California, and two nieces, Erin Joeckel (Garrett), and Kelly Lawhorn (Zach).
Dennis was born in Yakima on May 20, 1952 to Shirley and T.W. (Tex) Copeland who owned Copeland Studios. There he had his first work experiences developing and printing photos. After that, he helped manage Pizza Pete restaurant. He attended YVC jr. college. Dennis then went to work for a bank, putting a defunct housing development, completing the development, and making it ready for sale. One day shortly after that, he walked into the offices of Legal Couriers and ended up becoming a partner and finally owning the company which included Attorney Messenger Service and Yakima Landlord Services, a new business he started after recognizing the need to help landlords and tenants. He worked in committee with landlords and YPD to help keep neighborhoods safer. He was an excellent public speaker and often did so at the Yakima Landlord Assoc. meetings. He was a past president of the Footprinters and WSPSA. He sponsored two men’s league golf teams each year.
He loved his work and the people he served. He had many friends that would drop by to ask a question and stay an hour. He always made time for anyone that needed help or just someone to listen. He never billed anyone for his “conference” time; he was just happy to help.
He had many passions. In his younger days he had Captain Hooks seafood restaurant that he partnered with Stan Childers and later he owned and operated Pier 20 (cocktail lounge). There he sponsored pool leagues. He had many passions, auto racing in Ellensburg, pool, golf, his dogs and cooking. He had learned his cooking skills from a master chef at his restaurant and could often be found reading cookbooks in bed at night, looking for his next surprise meal. He also enjoyed vegetable/fruit gardening and remodeling our home.
He had a very quick wit and fantastic sense of humor, with a million and one great stories to share. He loved to entertain and cooked Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for both sides of our family. Dennis and Linda met when he was 15 years old and dated well into college; each other’s first true loves. They were separated for about 30 years but found each other in 1996 and were married. They were to celebrate 25 years of marriage together this December 15th.
Dennis was the kindest, most loyal and loving person I ever could have wished for. Instead of giving me flowers that faded in a few days, he would give me the whole rose bush. The day he passed, one of his rose bushes bloomed three perfect roses as a sign of his everlasting love. (Roses on Thanksgiving — a miracle sign of his love). He was a hero to his son and so many others. He will be greatly missed, and his loss will be felt by all.
The family wanted to extend special thanks for all those who cared for him, especially his therapists, Michelle and Chris, his nurses, Holli, and the staff at Cottage in the Meadow. Also, a special thanks to Advanta Dental for first identifying the cancer.
Legal Couriers, LLC and AMS will remain open and Yakima Landlord Services will reopen soon.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in